Los Dells Festival to return in summer
MADISON, Wis. - A Latin music festival that brought thousands of attendees and major Latin music acts to rural Juneau County plans to return this summer, organizers said.
The Los Dells Festival organizers said Tuesday morning that the event will be back for a second year in the late summer.
The festival said hasn't yet announced a date for the 2018 event.
The 2017 Los Dells Festival was held Labor Day weekend in Mauston featuring 29 acts across two days including Mana and Daddy Yankee.
