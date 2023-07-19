Local Barbie fans get sneak peek of upcoming movie Site Staff Jul 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some Barbie fans got a sneak peek of the upcoming movie starring the iconic doll in Madison Wednesday night. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- Some Barbie fans got a sneak peek of the upcoming movie starring the iconic doll in Madison Wednesday night.Marcus Theatres held a Barbie Blowout Party at its locations on Madison's west side and in Sun Prairie. Moviegoers were encouraged to dress up in their best Barbie pink and to bring the "Ken-ergy."Showings of the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, are scheduled starting Thursday across the area.Some estimates have the film bringing in more than $90 million to $100 million domestically in its first weekend.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Local Barbie fans get sneak peek of upcoming movie EXPLAINER: The connection between evapotranspiration, dew point, crops and drought Healthcare leaders voice concern about lawsuit potentially limiting guaranteed access to preventative care Semi-truck, dump truck roll over in Sauk County crash, killing 84-year-old man Habitat for Humanity frames up home in Oregon for mother, grandmother and 9-year-old More News