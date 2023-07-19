Some Barbie fans got a sneak peek of the upcoming movie starring the iconic doll in Madison Wednesday night.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Some Barbie fans got a sneak peek of the upcoming movie starring the iconic doll in Madison Wednesday night.

Marcus Theatres held a Barbie Blowout Party at its locations on Madison's west side and in Sun Prairie. Moviegoers were encouraged to dress up in their best Barbie pink and to bring the "Ken-ergy."