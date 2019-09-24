Kenny Chesney to return to Miller Park in 2020
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Milwaukee.
The King of the Road will play Miller Park on April 25, 2020, as part of his Chillaxification Tour 2020, according to a press release.
The show opens with performances by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Chesney, one of the most decorated country artists of all time, played Miller Park three previous times: in 2013, 2016 and 2018.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. for select groups, but general ticket sales will begin Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
