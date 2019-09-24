Kenny Chesney to return to Miller Park in 2020

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenny Chesney performs during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenny Chesney performs during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Milwaukee.

The King of the Road will play Miller Park on April 25, 2020, as part of his Chillaxification Tour 2020, according to a press release.

The show opens with performances by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Chesney, one of the most decorated country artists of all time, played Miller Park three previous times: in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. for select groups, but general ticket sales will begin Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.