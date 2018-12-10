Jason Mraz makes surprise visit to children's hospital

MILWAUKEE - Singer, songwriter Jason Mraz and members of his band made their rounds last week at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin singing to patients, according to WTMJ.

Mraz was in Milwaukee performing at The Riverside Theater Friday night ands topped by the hospital before his show.

