JANESVILLE, Wis. -- For the first time ever, CBS' Tough as Nails will feature a competitor from Wisconsin.

Todd Anderson, 58, of Janesville will represent the Badger State when the new season of the show kicks off on Sunday. The competition challenges workers from around the U.S. and Canada to test their skills, strength and endurance in a series of challenges.