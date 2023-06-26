JANESVILLE, Wis. -- For the first time ever, CBS' Tough as Nails will feature a competitor from Wisconsin.
Todd Anderson, 58, of Janesville will represent the Badger State when the new season of the show kicks off on Sunday. The competition challenges workers from around the U.S. and Canada to test their skills, strength and endurance in a series of challenges.
"It was really interesting to see how you can grow with other people so quick," Anderson said. "The challenges we did together, it’s amazing how in a short period of time you can get together and get that synergy."
A toolmaker by trade, Anderson grew up south of Madison, working on a farm with his grandfather. As soon as he got the call from the Tough as Nails crew, he began preparing for the show.
"I started to look at all the statistics," he said. "I believe, in life, if you can make it work on paper you can make it work in reality."
But numbers only take you so far. Anderson knew he had to be, as the show title suggests, tough.
"My strategy was obviously never give up, never give in, that was one of my big words," he said. "I don’t care how tough it gets, you go at it and get to work, it’s time to get to work."
At 58 years old, Anderson is one of the show's oldest competitors, but that doesn't mean you should count him out.
"It’s amazing to see how we can stick with the younger ones," he said. "It’s been said already by (showrunner) Phil Keoghan that sometimes the wisdom is an edge on certain things.
The new season of Tough as Nails will premiere on Sunday on WISC-TV with a two-episode special beginning at 7 p.m. CT
