How to score $10 'Hamilton' tickets through show's digital lottery

MADISON, Wis. - You have a chance to score $10 tickets to go see "Hamilton" at the Overture Center in Madison.

Forty tickets will be sold for every performance at that price point through the show's digital lottery, according to a release by the Overture Center.

The digital lottery opens at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 for tickets to the Tuesday, Nov. 19, performance.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance, according to the release.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for " Hamilton " , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Those entering the lottery must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Tickets are non-transferable, according to the release.

This lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

"Hamilton" runs in Madison Nov. 19 to Dec. 8.

You can click on this link to learn more about the show and available tickets for sale.

