MADISON, Wis. -- The music world is remembering one of its masters -- Richard Davis, an internationally-known jazz bassist and UW Professor died at the age of 93 Wednesday.
When Ken Fitzsimmons remembers Davis's bass-playing, he can see how "he would just sing under his, you know, under his hands."
Davis played music soft as his heart, but his former students like Fitzsimmons say he was as tough as the blisters on his hands. "Warm and tough."
"I'd play and I'd get blisters, and he'd say, 'if you get blisters, don't stop, because it only hurts when you stop playing!'" Fitzsimmons said.
Many students became a part of his "5 a.m. club" -- required to call him at 5 in the morning because they didn't have an answer or play something right in class the day before.
Andrew Raciti was one of them, and was 6 minutes late once. "And he answered the phone and he said 'you're late!' Boom, hung up. It was great."
"I realized that you know, you follow through. You follow through on things you follow through on your preparation, you you stay present with where you are," he said.
Davis pushed for excellence, because he himself says that's what he needed to show, growing up black on the south side of Chicago in the 1930s and 40s.
"(He) shared a lot of experience of being black in America with with a lot, you know, with me and with basically a classroom full of white kids," Fitzsimmons said. "And that was really kind of my first real, real honest education on race."
In 2014, Davis was awarded the Jazz Master's Fellowship from the National Endowment of Arts, the nation's highest honor in jazz.
But ask him, and he would always describe himself as a teacher -never a master. "Martin Luther King said if you got it, impart it. If you don't, no sense in having it," Davis told News 3 Now back in 2016.
"When a teacher comes and teaches a group full of students. It's called a masterclass," Raciti said. "And while I was student there, he stopped calling it a masterclass because he didn't like the connotation of having someone come in who's a master."
Davis was also a champion for racial justice in Madison and across the country.
In 1993, he founded the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists, which includes an annual youth bass conference that continues to this day.
He initiated the Madison chapter of the Institutes for Healing of Racism, Inc, and in 1998 created the Retention Action Project in collaboration with UW-Madison leadership to create open dialogues about multicultural differences.
While working for the community, Davis recorded and performed with music greats like Sara Vaughn, Bruce Springsteen, Miles Davis, and with Van Morrison on his album Astral Weeks.
"He was a force of nature," Raciti said. "There there aren't a lot of people on Earth who can impact in that way."
Raciti is now the Associate Principal Bass of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and the head of the double bass studio of the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University.
Ken Fitzsimmons teaches electric bass at Madison's Music Foundry, and is the lead singer of the band, The Kissers.
"Richard Davis truly lives on in every student of mine," Fitzsimmons said.
