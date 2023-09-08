A musical legend with strong Madison ties is being remembered Friday

MADISON, Wis. -- The music world is remembering one of its masters -- Richard Davis, an internationally-known jazz bassist and UW Professor died at the age of 93 Wednesday. 

When Ken Fitzsimmons remembers Davis's bass-playing, he can see how "he would just sing under his, you know, under his hands."  