Grant County Sheriff's Office look for hit-and-run driver who crashed into 75-year-old woman's car

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

PATCH GROVE,Wis. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver from a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Highway 35 in the south end of Patch Grove at 5:53 p.m. Monday. Frinde Tolle, 75, was turning left into her driveway in her blue 2002 Buick Lesabre when a white pickup truck crashed into the rear end of her car, pushing her across the lane and into the grass.

The driver of the white truck then drove away from the crash at a high speed.

The truck may have been a Chevrolet. It had white pipes and a cargo area sticking out past the tailgate. There would also be significant damage to the front driver's side of the truck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.