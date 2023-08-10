Two college students share this enthusiasm and are creating a new film festival in Madison to give filmmakers a place to create magic together.
The movie theater feels like home, which is funny, because Grey Smoley's his home often felt like a movie theater.
"At five years old, I would, you know, go on my dad's MacBook and literally just pull up the Photo Booth app and make little movies with that and go and edit it in iMovie. That's basically how it really started," Smoley said.
Jared Rosenthal can relate.
"I love storytelling," Rosenthal said. "There's a feeling that's indescribable that just hits you and affects you and it can motivate you."
That's why these two men are putting small-time filmmakers on the big screen at the Bartell Theater in Madison.
"It's something important, because everyone here has a passion for creative and art and I feel like showing a film festival here in this city would definitely make an impact on people," Smoley said.
Smoley, an NYU Ticsh student, and Rosenthal, a UW-Madison student, are set to launch the Madison Film Festival on August 26.
"This is a really, really special showcase for people to just get out there and feel something all at the same time and be able to have those conversations about what it means to be a human on this planet at the time we exist," Rosenthal said.
More than 500 submissions from 50 countries will compete for categories like best animation or best narrative feature.
"No matter what stage you are in your filmmaking career, you have a chance for your work to be shown and appreciated at the Madison Film Festival," Smoley said.