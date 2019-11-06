Evansville to host Olde Fashioned Christmas event

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Evansville's downtown will be transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate the holiday season with its Olde Fashioned Christmas event Nov. 22 and 23, according to a news release.

The event will feature carriage rides, carolers, a petting zoo, ornament decorating, holiday movies and more. According to the news release, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance Nov. 23 when they ride into town by firetruck to take photos with kids.

Officials said local downtown businesses will be open for holiday shopping during Olde Fashioned Christmas.

The event is free for everyone.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.