Evansville to host Olde Fashioned Christmas event

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 11:54 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:54 AM CST

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Evansville's downtown will be transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate the holiday season with its Olde Fashioned Christmas event Nov. 22 and 23, according to a news release.

The event will feature carriage rides, carolers, a petting zoo, ornament decorating, holiday movies and more. According to the news release, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance Nov. 23 when they ride into town by firetruck to take photos with kids.

Officials said local downtown businesses will be open for holiday shopping during Olde Fashioned Christmas.

The event is free for everyone.

 

