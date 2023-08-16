‘Depp v. Heard’ zooms in on the social media frenzy surrounding the trial

(CNN) — “Depp v. Heard” wants to have it both ways, to appear as if it’s saying something profound about the circus-like 2022 trial while adding another leering ring to it via a three-part docuseries. Emphasizing the social-media frenzy that surrounded the case, alas, proves more irritating than illuminating, with the one truly worthwhile element being how the producers present the two principals’ conflicting accounts side by side.

The editing works in one key respect, alternating between testimony by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the former’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, stemming from an opinion piece she wrote for the Washington Post about sexual abuse. The format highlights how the jury heard sharply different versions of events, about matters as serious as an alleged assault on an airplane to those as ridiculous as a purported “prank” involving an item found on a bed.