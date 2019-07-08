Dane County Farmers' Market switching locations this week
MADISON, Wis. - With Art Fair on the Square this weekend, the Dane County Farmers' Market is switching locations.
This Saturday, the farmers market will take place at Breese Stevens Field from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. since the art fair takes place along the Capitol square.
One Human Band and kids activities will also be held at this market, according to a release by the Dane County Farmer's Market.
Shoppers will still find farmers market favorites like Door County cherries, cheese curds and Stells Hot n Spicy cheese bread.
The Breese Stevens concessions stand will also be open to market shoppers.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Entertainment News
- Dane County Farmers' Market switching locations this week
- Breitbart correspondent expected to join White House
- Garth Brooks announces 7-date dive bar tour
- US viewers tuned into women's World Cup final in record numbers
- Amsterdam museum begins live restoration of Rembrandt masterpiece
- Kevin Spacey pretrial hearing may bring actor, accuser face-to-face