First Warn Weather Umbrella Contest

Enter our Umbrella Contest by submitting your weather photos for a chance to win a custom First Warn Weather umbrella!
Simply email your weather pics to us at FirstWarn@wisctv.com or upload them through the First Warn Weather App.
Each day, we will carefully select and feature the winning entries on NEWS THREE NOW THIS MORNING and NEWS THREE NOW AT SIX!
If your photo is chosen, you will be the proud recipient of a personalized First Warn Weather umbrella. The contest ends on May 26th at 6pm.
See the contest rules here.
Official Rules
No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.
To enter:
Viewers are invited to send in their weather photos via email at FirstWarn@wisctv.com or through the First Warn Weather App. The First Warn Meteorologists will select and showcase the chosen photo during the Morning Show and at 6pm Show. The selected viewer will receive a First Warn Weather Umbrella as a prize!
Prize includes: One (1) winner per entry will receive at customized First Warn Weather Umbrella. Valued at $22.69.
One (1) photo per person, one (1) photo per email address. Duplicate entries disqualify your name.
Winner will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after three (3) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. Instructions on how to receive your prize will be detailed in the congratulatory email.
Prizes may not be substituted and are not refundable or redeemable in cash. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.
This Contest is open to legal residents of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota who are 18 years of age or older. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This offer is void where prohibited or restricted. Employees of Television Wisconsin, Inc., any Participating Companies, the advertising and promotion agencies representing any of such companies and members of those employees' families are not eligible to enter or win.
By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to all the terms and conditions of these rules; agrees to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the Contest judges; and consent to the use of his/her name, likeness and other information for publicity purposes. Each winner accepting a prize and each guest traveling with and/or accompanying the winner consent to the use of his/her name and/or likeness for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, except where prohibited by law. Each entrant waives the right to assert, as a cost of winning any prize, any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem a prize and any liability that might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem a prize. Winner is responsible for taxes and title fees. Each entrant releases each of the following from any and all liability with respect to or arising out of the acceptance, use, misuse or possession of any prize and/or the loss or misdirection of any prize: Television Wisconsin, Inc.; their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, franchises, advertising and promotional agencies; and their respective officers, directors and employees. Television Wisconsin, Inc. reserves the right to cancel, amend and/or revoke this Contest due to printing errors or other mistakes.
Television Wisconsin Inc. is not responsible for any problems/failures related to any contestant’s lost, stolen or misdirected entry. Incomplete entries will be disqualified.
