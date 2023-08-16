Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled

Alec Baldwin, here on March 6, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January, but the charges were dismissed in April.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

(CNN) — Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.

“The fired evidence cartridge is the consequence of a normal hammer fall from the fully cocked position of the hammer,” the report compiled by Forensic Science Services in Arizona states.

