Bebe Rexha shares photo and says ‘I’m good’ after she was hit in the head by a phone on stage

Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City. Rexha is pictured here on the red carpet on May 25.

 Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bebe Rexha has shared an update after she was rushed off stage at her concert in New York City when someone threw a cell phone that hit her in the head on Sunday.

“I’m good,” Rexha wrote in the caption of two photos she posted to her Instagram page that showed a closeup of the injury the singer suffered to her eye.