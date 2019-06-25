'Concerts on the Square' returns Wednesday

Photo by Madison Magazine

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's "Concerts on the Square" series returns for the 2019 season on Wednesday.

This year's lineup includes six shows from Wednesday, June 26 through, Wednesday, July 31. The orchestra will be on the King Street corner of the Capitol Square.

The summer staple is kicking off with "East meets West," featuring YACC winner Sakurako Eriksen on the piano. All concerts are free to the public and start at 7 p.m.

For the full lineup for 2019, click here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.