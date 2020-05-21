Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Eno Vino Downtown
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Mixed Greens Salad
with kalamata olives, feta, aged balsamic vinaigrette, red onions
Charred Hot House Tomato Soup
with truffled wee greens and pine nuts
Brussels Sprouts
with peanuts and spicy ponzu
MAIN
Chicken Thigh Kebabs
with crispy smashed potatoes, mustard creme fraiche and avocado puree
Marinated Top Sirloin Steak
with romano mashed potatoes, fried kale, button mushrooms and balsamic demi glaze
Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
with zucchini, yellow squash, portabellas, vincotto, pecorino, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and hummus
DESSERT
Vanilla Creme Brulee
Lemon Custard
pavlova, fresh berry compote
$40 FAMILY MEAL
Serves 4
Savory Grilled Chicken Breast
with roasted spring vegetables, romano mashed potatoes and pan jus
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
608-455-0663
enovinodowntown.com
