Eno Vino Downtown

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Mixed Greens Salad
with kalamata olives, feta, aged balsamic vinaigrette, red onions

Charred Hot House Tomato Soup
with truffled wee greens and pine nuts

Brussels Sprouts
with peanuts and spicy ponzu

MAIN

Chicken Thigh Kebabs
with crispy smashed potatoes, mustard creme fraiche and avocado puree

Marinated Top Sirloin Steak
with romano mashed potatoes, fried kale, button mushrooms and balsamic demi glaze

Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
with zucchini, yellow squash, portabellas, vincotto, pecorino, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and hummus

DESSERT

Vanilla Creme Brulee

Lemon Custard
pavlova, fresh berry compote

$40 FAMILY MEAL
Serves 4

Savory Grilled Chicken Breast
with roasted spring vegetables, romano mashed potatoes and pan jus

 

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
608-455-0663
enovinodowntown.com

