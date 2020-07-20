Drive-thru to get fair favorites despite canceled Wisconsin State Fair

Every year, more than 1 million people from across the state travel to Milwaukee for the Wisconsin State Fair. This year, along with many other favorite summer events, the Wisconsin State Fair was canceled due to safety concerns from COVID-19.

One of the most popular things at the state fair is the food from cream puffs to deep-fried cheese curds and funnel cakes to anything you can imagine on a stick. To make sure Wisconsinites can continue to enjoy their treasured treats, the State Fair launched the Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Over 40 delicious food items to enjoy this weekend! Menus: https://t.co/4fNiw6NPo2 pic.twitter.com/9DBrvEFDpe — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) July 20, 2020

For four weekends starting July 23-26, you can satisfy your cravings for all things fair fare. Every weekend vendors and menu items will change and will be announced the week of.

Everyone is required to stay in their vehicles and enjoy meals at home to ensure attendees and operators are safe during the ordering and food delivery process.

Opening week will feature 40 different items over a 2.2-mile trek throughout the Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park. There are 11 stops total. Guests enter Gate 9 to get in line for the drive-thru. If there is a vendor they want to visit, they can exit the lane to the vendor area. Once ordering and receiving items, guests go back into the drive-thru lane.

The vendors for the first week are 3B Corn Dogs & Dippin’ Dots, Pork Schoppe, The Big Cheese, Island Noodles, Rick’s Pizza, Sweets & Treats, Waffle Chix, Gertrude’s Fresh Pretzels, G&G Funnel Cakes, Charlie’s Great Food and Kora’s Cookie Dough.

While you’ll find classic items like corn dogs and turkey legs, you’ll also find more unique offerings like pickle pizza, chicken in a waffle on-a-stick, pretzel-wrapped brats, cookie dough on-a-stick and the Wisconsin Pork Association Pork Bundle, which includes pork chops, roasts, ground pork and brats you can make at home.

Corn dogs are available at 3B Corn Dogs & Dippin' Dots Photo by Wisconsin State Fair

Island Noodles offers their specialty dish, Island Noodles. Photo by Wisconsin State Fair

Find butterfly pork chop sandwiches and famous pork burger at Pork Schoppe. Photo by Wisconsin State Fair

Get a bucket of cheese curds at The Big Cheese Photo by Wisconsin State Fair

Gertrude's Fresh Pretzels makes hand-rolled pretzels and pretzel-wrapped hot dogs and brats. Photo by Wisconsin State Fair



Find Jumbo Turkey Legs at Charlie's Great Food. Photo by Wisconsin State Fair

Embrace your sweet tooth with candy and caramel apples at Sweets & Treats. Photo by Wisconsin State Fair

Enjoy cookie dough goodies at Kora's Cookie Dough. Photo by Wisconsin State Fair















Organizers suggest planning ahead on what you’re going to order to have the best experience. To see a full list of items available the first weekend, click here.

If you’re worried about getting your cream puff fix, the cream puffs will be available Aug. 6-16. While you can pick them up curbside at the state fairgrounds, for the first time, the Original Cream Puffs will be available outside of the Wisconsin State Fair. Cream Puffs will be available at the Verona Festival Foods Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are available for preorder here.