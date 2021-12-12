Enjoy a no-cook holiday with these pre-made meals

Between gathering your friends and family together, decorating the house and buying presents, the holiday season can be a lot. At Madison Magazine we get that, which is why we’ve put together a list of some holiday meals you can pick up ahead of time to reheat, or sit down at a restaurant for a high quality meal.

Here are 18 options for your festive dinner that guarantee less stress and a much cleaner kitchen.

Pick-up options

Cassoulet

Mix and match as many Christmas dishes as you want through Cassoulet, the Sun Prairie meal prep spot. Enjoy a honey ham, seasoned chuck roast, deviled eggs, a veggie pizza and much more. Pick it up before Christmas Eve dinner and enjoy a (mostly) dirty dish-free dinner! Pre-order through Dec. 17, Pick-up Dec. 24, 112 N. Bristol St, Sun Prairie

Mad City Chefs

Whether you eat meat or choose to eat vegetarian, Mad City Chefs has you covered with two separate holiday meals to choose from. The “omnivore” meal features a bone-in tenderloin, while the vegetarian meal features whole roasted cauliflower. Both meals include four sides, plus an assorted cookie tin for an additional $20. Pre order through Dec. 19, delivery Dec. 20-21 before 4 p.m.

University Housing Holiday Food Sale

If you live in university housing and don’t want to cook this holiday season, you have a very convenient option for your festive meal. Choose between multiple individual servings, and pick them up ready to reheat from Carson’s Market. Pre-order through Dec. 19, pick-up through Dec. 22

The Statehouse

Take home your Christmas Eve dinner, and add a Christmas morning breakfast from The Statehouse for your least stressful Christmas yet! The dinner includes a main course of prime rib, while the breakfast is a bacon quiche! Pre-order through Dec. 19, pick-up Dec. 24

Melly Mell’s Soul Food

Purchase a little love for your stomach with either an omnivore of vegetarian feast from Melly Mell’s. Choose between beef roast, turkey, a brisket or an autumn bake for your main course, plus mashed potatoes, candied yams or black-eyes peas. Pre-order through Dec. 19, delivery or pick-up Dec. 23-24

Primos

Order dinner as a package or as individual plates through Primos this holiday season. Meals include either turkey or ham, plus classic sides like cranberry sauce and green bean casserole. Order Christmas morning breakfast as well with pies, pancakes and cheese grits. Pre-order through Dec. 19, pick-up Dec. 22-24 for dinner, pick-up Dec. 24 for breakfast

DelecTable

Pick up a Christmas Eve Dinner from DelecTable just before the holiday, pop it in the oven and enjoy a holiday feast without the work. The meal includes a five-pound honey glazed ham, a creamy artichoke dip, dinner rolls and much more. Each dish is prepared to reheat in a regular sized oven. Pre-order through Dec. 19, pick-up Dec. 23-24

Cadre

Continuing its French themed holiday dinners, Cadre is taking a trip to Alsace for Christmas this year. Combining elements of German and French cooking, Cadre views Wisconsin as the most similar region in the United States to Alsace. Pre-order through Dec. 22

Liberty Station

If you love barbecue, then Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse is the place for you to get Christmas Dinner this year. The restaurant is offering “a very BBQ Christmas” to customers, full with Texas brisket, Carolina pork and all the sides you can dream of. If you order before noon on Dec. 22, you’ll even get 15% off your food. Pre-order through Dec. 22, pick-up times arranged after order

Blue Plate Catering

Order your holiday meal through this 16-time Best of Madison winner so you can sit back and enjoy friends and family. Mix and match each meal personally, with Blue Plate’s four entrees, six sides and two desserts. Each meal is delivered hot and ready to eat at your designated delivery time. Pre-order through Dec. 22, delivery times vary

Graze and L’Etoile

Enjoy your holiday meal with a fresh and delicious dessert from one of these local restaurants. Pies and cheesecakes are both available, along with a few other treats. Pre-order through Dec. 23, pick-up dates through Dec. 23

Liliana’s

Add a little New Orleans flavor to your holiday celebration this year by ordering a meal through Liliana’s. The main course features your choice of turkey, ham or seitan, with sides like butternut squash soup and maple-glazed carrots. Desserts include pumpkin, apple and pecan pie, plus extra orders of cornbread. You can even pay for another family’s meal when you order, to spread Christmas cheer even further. Pre-order through Dec. 23, pick-up Dec. 24

Whole Foods

Whole Foods doesn’t just have ingredients, it has entirely precooked meals ready to be ordered and picked up in-store. For any meat eaters, enjoy a prime rib, beef Wellington, lamb shank or turkey meal with potatoes and greens as a side — the vegetarian option includes a mushroom roast and pumpkin curry soup. Pre-Order through Dec. 23, Pick-up through Dec. 24

Dine-in options

Eno Vino Downtown

Enjoy all your Eno Vino Downtown favorites this Christmas, as the restaurant is currently taking reservations for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, they will close early both days to make sure staff get important family time, so make sure you make a reservation soon. Dec. 24-25

Lucille

Every year after Thanksgiving, Lucille transforms into Madison’s ultimate Christmas Cocktail Bar, ready to get anyone in the holiday spirit. You may not find many Christmas classics, but isn’t getting family and friends together the real spirit of Christmas? December

D’Vino

D’Vino will offer an eight-course tasting menu on Christmas Eve this year, dubbed the “Feast of the Seven Fishes.” The meal will include stuffed calamari, shrimp-n-grits and baccolo fritters, plus much more. 5:30-9 p.m., Dec. 24

The Melting Pot

Relax and let The Melting Pot’s elves do the work for you. On Christmas Eve, they will offer a special fixed price menu that includes surf and turf, chocolate fondue and, of course, cheese. 2-9 p.m., Dec. 24

Bierock

One of the few bars open on Christmas Eve, Beirock will be hosting a watch party of the Hawaii Bowl. While nobody really cares who wins the game, Bierock will give away leis and have Hawaiian-themed drink specials for customers, including mixers with pineapple juice to up the atmosphere. 3-11 p.m., Dec. 24