Enid C. Maloney

Enid C. Maloney, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Enid is survived by 3 children, Laurie (Armund) Bartz, Brian (Mary) Maloney, and Kevin Maloney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick D. Maloney.

Funeral services will be held at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 3:00 pm on Friday March 2, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 2:00 pm until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.

