England to enter new lockdown as UK virus cases pass million

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government is putting all of England under a monthlong lockdown next week after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks without tough action.

Johnson said in a televised news conference night that the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Unlike during the U.K.’s first lockdown, schools, universities and manufacturing businesses will stay open. The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new confirmed virus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total since the start of the pandemic to over 1 million.