Endangered missing persons alert issued for missing 16-year-olds from Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. — A 16-year-old boy and girl are missing from Lafayette County and believed to be together.

According to an endangered missing person alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Katherine Heimann, 16, and Alexander Rogers, 16, have been missing since early Friday morning.

A release said Heimann is from Gratiot and was last seen about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials believe she is with Rogers, a native of McHenry, Illinois, who was last seen Thursday night.

The release said Rogers was last seen in his black 2000 Ford Ranger with Illinois license plate 1522910.

Officials said Alexander left his McHenry home and went to Heimann’s home and picked her up. Officials do not know where they are heading, but believe they may have ties to vacation properties of acquaintances in the area of Hayward, Wisconsin.

“There is no reason at this time to believe Katherine went against her will,” the release read. “However, she didn’t appear to take many personal belongings with her, including her cell phone.”

Family and friends have told officials they believe her safety is more in jeopardy the longer she is away from home.

Heimann is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has long blond hair.

Rogers is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown longer hair on top and in front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at 608-776-4870.

