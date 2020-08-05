Endangered missing person alert issued for Altoona woman

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

ALTOONA, Wis. — Altoona police are looking for a woman who has been missing since last week.

According to a news release, Angela Coffield, 33, has not been seen or hear from since July 29th.

Officials said Coffield was last known to be driving a 2003 tan Buick Century with Wisconsin license plates of ADL2030.

Police said Coffield is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 175 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Coffield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona police.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments