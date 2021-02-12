Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for 22-year-old Barron County man

CUMBERLAND, Wis. — Officials in Barron County have asked for the public’s help with finding a 22-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on Friday for Benjamin “Ben” Jacobson, who was last seen at his home in rural Cumberland. Officials said Jacobson’s family and friends have been unable to find him which is “extremely unusual.”

Jacobson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short brown hair. He drives a green 2002 Ford F-150 with a tan topper and Wisconsin license plate RN2780.

His family has a cabin in Bayfield which has been checked, along with another cabin near Lake of the Woods north of International Falls, Minnesota.

Those with information on the man’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Barron County Detective Jason Hagen at 715-537-3106 or jason.hagen@co.barron.wi.us.