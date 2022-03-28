Employment attorney: If you got Wisconsin unemployment benefits, keep address current

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — As tax season draws to a close, a Madison-area labor and employment attorney specializing in complicated cases involving unemployment benefits is urging those who have interacted with the state’s unemployment system during the pandemic to ensure their address stays updated.

As the state continues to review eligibility for past claims and send out overpayment notices, attorney Victor Forberger says it’s vital for people to keep their address current with the Department of Workforce Development.

If a person moves and fails to update their address, and the state later determines there was an issue with the benefits paid out to them, they may not receive the written notice of the overpayment, Forberger said.

“If you don’t get that notice, you can’t appeal it,” he explained. “Under Wisconsin employment law, failure to not get the document is not a good reason for a late appeal.”

Anyone receiving overpayment notices that they may disagree with should appeal their case, he urged–it can always be withdrawn later.

“Under the law, that’s how you preserve your rights,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands who tried to navigate unemployment benefits in Wisconsin during the pandemic facing initial backlogs in getting payments, with many waiting months before getting anything at all while bills piled up as an antiquated system came under sudden overload from the influx of claims.

Thousands more went on to face further delays as appeal backlogs piled up over minor errors, amid tens of thousands of people attempting to navigate a complex system made more complicated by the addition of several federal programs the state was tasked with administering.

As of January 4 this year, the DWD said more than 55,000 people had an outstanding balance of overpayment debt of more than $50. Just 5,590 had active payment plans in place (some may have multiple overpayments). In 2020 and 2021, tens of thousands incurred overpayment balances after the state checked eligibility and found errors that led to too many benefits being paid out.

Much of the appeals backlog that piled up in 2021 has to some extent been cleared. And as of early January, fewer than 400 adjudication issues were still pending from 2020.

Separately, there were 393 pending adjudication issues from 2020 as of 1/6/2022 due to the claimant’s identity being unresolved or unverified. There will continue to be issues from 2020 as UI continues to resolve identity issues.

