Emma Loves Dogs non-profit hosts virtual 5K in lieu of first gala

HARTLAND, Wis. — The family of the little girl who asked for dog pictures honored her memory Saturday six months after her passing.

Emma Mertens died last November of an inoperable brain tumor. During her final year, she received tens of thousands of pictures of her favorite animal from strangers: dogs.

When she passed away, her parents Geoff and Tammy Mertens started the non-profit Emma Loves Dogs, honoring Emma’s life by supporting organizations that share her passion for helping animals, including shelters and police K-9 units.

The group’s first gala was scheduled to be Saturday night but was canceled amid the pandemic.

The Mertens’ hoped to get 200 participants, but ended up with more than 1,000. They said people from all 50 states and five different countries joined in.

