Emily C. Lange

Emily Carol (Taylor) Lange, 76, of Platteville, WI, formerly of Boscobel, WI passed away at her Platteville home Saturday morning, January 30, 2021.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Emily Lange Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Emily was born on November 23, 1944 in Cream Ridge, NJ to Arthur and Agnes (Sanford) Taylor. She attended the Cream Ridge School until the 8th grade when it was decided that she would stay home to help on the family farm. She eventually adventured out to Grand Forks, ND with her sister.

It was in Grand Forks that she met and married her husband of 53 years, Richard LaVern “Rick” Lange. The two were united in marriage on April 4, 1964 and welcomed their only child Angela Mae (Lange) Edgington into the world on July 4, 1965.

Emily dedicated her life to being an exceptional military and house wife. She held many odd jobs on the several Air Force bases they were stationed at throughout their military years, but always focused on the keeping of her family. After Rick’s retirement they relocated to Wisconsin permanently. Emily continued to work small cleaning jobs around the area with her latest being a cleaning position for a local business for 20+ years.

Emily truly lived life and has often been described as the definition of being “young at heart” forever. She enjoyed many things in life including painting, drawing, reading, listening to her extensive record collection, camping, and spending time with her family and friends. Emily always enjoyed a cup of coffee and chit chat with anyone right up to the end.

Emily is survived by her daughter, Angela (Norman) Edgington of Boscobel, WI, and her beloved fur baby, George Henry Lange; three grandchildren, Amber (Scott) Richardson, whom she resided with in Platteville, WI, Erika (Mike) Feldman, and Addison Edgington, both of Boscobel, WI; one sister, Barbara Ansteth of Zephyrhills, FL; four brothers-in-law, Bob (Charolet) Lange of Potosi, WI, Roger (Sandy) Lange of Boscobel, WI, Terry Lange of Lancaster, WI and Tim Lange of Potosi, WI; as well as several “adopted” grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Rick; her parents, Arthur and Agnes Taylor; her mother and father-in-law, LaVern and Marcella Lange; as well as, four sisters Ann, Mary, Jean, and Judy and five brothers, Arthur Jr., Laurence, LeRoy, Donnie, and Russel.

