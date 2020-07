Emerita “Rita” Eggers

April 8, 1920 – July 30, 2020 / Emerita “Rita” Eggers, 100, of Hazel Green WI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 30. 2020.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Complete arrangements are pending.