Emergency steps eyed to help Wisconsin deal with outbreak

MADISON, WIS. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is expected to issue an executive order to speed up unemployment benefits for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was expected Wednesday as he meets with legislative leaders to discuss a more far-reaching emergency plan to help all of those struggling due to the outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered schools, colleges, universities, bars, restaurants and other businesses across the state, country and world.

At least 72 people had tested positive in Wisconsin as of Tuesday. Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to close and banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

