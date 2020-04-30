Emergency rule prevents late fees for renters throughout the state

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – Landlords in Wisconsin will be temporarily blocked from issuing late fees or penalties for missed rental payments, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

During Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order, renters are protected from eviction.

The emergency rule passed by DATCP will prevent landlords from charging late fees or other penalties for up to 90 days after the current public health emergency.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments