Homes evacuated as crews respond to gas leak on Madison’s northside

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Stephanie Fryer

Emergency crews respond to a gas main break in the 1900 block of Thackeray Drive. Photo by Brian Mesmer

MADISON, Wis. — Several homes on Madison’s north side were evacuated Thursday morning for a gas leak.

The leak was reported along the 1900 block of Thackeray Rd. around 9:10 a.m., according to Dane County dispatchers.

Madison Water Utility crews told News 3 Now they were digging for a water repair when a backhoe hit an improperly marked gas line. Crews said the gas blew straight in the air which is safer than if it would spread throughout the ground.

Madison Gas and Electric crews are currently repairing the broken gas line.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

People are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

