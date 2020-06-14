Emergency crews search Mississippi River for missing person, Crawford County Sheriff’s say

EASTMAN, Wis. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing person near Gordon’s Bay boat landing Sunday afternoon.

According to the news release, emergency crews responded to a call at 3: 15 a.m. about reports of a missing person near the Gordon’s Bay boat landing.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a group of individuals were camping at a nearby island, when one person from the group attempted to swim from shore to the campsite.

Officials said individuals involved in the camping group called 911 and also attempted to locate the missing person.

Multiple police, fire, and emergency crews were called to the scene and are currently searching the area by land, water and air.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, the report said.

