Emergency crews responding to rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road at Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road at the Beltline, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials said the call came in at 8:38 a.m. The Madison fire and police departments are both responding to the scene.

Dispatch did not have any information about injuries or lane closures.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

