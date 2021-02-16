2 killed in plane crash near Rock County airport

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people died Tuesday morning in a plane crash near Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Rock County.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. about a mile south of the airport. The plane crashed on the edge of Happy Hollow Park, which is a wooded area with several springs and creeks.

Emergency crews said the location made it hard to respond to the crash scene.

The plane was discovered upside down in the water. Both occupants on the plane were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identifies will be released at a later date depending notification of family.

The airport’s tower heard from someone on the plane about an undisclosed problem shortly before the crash, according to officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

























Conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is helping protect the crash scene until federal investigators arrive. The scene will then be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.