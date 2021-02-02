Emergency crews responding to house fire in Deerfield

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Deerfield.

Firefighters were dispatched at a home along the 1300 block of Holzhueter Rd. shortly after noon.

Dane County dispatchers said a fire was reported in the kitchen and that flames were visible from the home.

Crews from multiple departments are assisting with this fire, according to dispatchers.

