Emergency crews responding to crash near Fitchburg Target

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash near the Target in Fitchburg, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Officers with the Fitchburg Police Department were sent to the 6300 block of McKee Road around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved, dispatchers said.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

