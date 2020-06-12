Emergency crews respond to multiple vehicle fires on I-39

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WINDSOR, Wis. — Several crews are responding to multiple vehicle fires on I-39 northbound at Wisconsin 19, according to the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

News 3 Now crews near the scene of the fires saw three ambulances leave the area. It’s unclear if they were transporting anyone.

The crash happened at 6:54 a.m.

The vehicle fires came hours after crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-39 that closed all northbound lanes near mile marker 119. Traffic on I-39 was still backed up when the crash happened.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and other agencies are responding to the fires. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to help reroute traffic.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

