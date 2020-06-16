Emergency crews respond to box alarm residential fire on Westport Road

WESTPORT, Wis. — Multiple fire departments are responding to a box alarm fire at an apartment complex at 5323 Westport Road.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the call came in at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire departments from Waunakee, Deforest, Sun Prairie and Middleton are responding. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are also on scene.

Dispatch said they have not gotten confirmation on whether or not all of the residents have made it out of the building, but crews were working to evacuate the building.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

