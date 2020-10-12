Emergency crews on scene of crash on Madison’s west side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Madison’s west side, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Mineral Point Road near Junction Road, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said initial reports indicated that three vehicles were involved, but News 3 Now crews on scene only saw two damaged vehicles.

One ambulance was dispatched to the scene. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.