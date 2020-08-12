Emelie D. Howells

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Emelie D. Howells, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Meriter Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Bennett and Viola (Graves) Severson.

Emelie was recognized with a presidential volunteer award for her many hours of dedicated service.

She is survived by five children, Shirley Sackett, Debbie Campagna, Dawn (Jeff) Russell, Tom Loving and Tina Howells; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Duane Severson.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be gifted in Emelie’s name to The Salvation Army, in Racine, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420