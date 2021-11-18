Embrace Wisconsin winters with a cabin getaway

Wisconsin winters are best enjoyed at a cabin.

The trip is an experience, accented by the smell of pine trees, the sounds of family members laughing over a game of cribbage, sips of morning coffee while you’re wrapped in a blanket on the porch, cozy evenings spent by the fireplace, a stack of books waiting to be read and the feeling of being one with nature.

The remote quality of a cabin getaway can be freeing. It’s an opportunity to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and detach from responsibilities, even just for a weekend. All that’s expected of you during a cabin stay is to have a relaxing time in a comfortable setting. We’ve found some beautiful cabins throughout the state — including closer destinations such as Lake Geneva and faraway areas on the edge of Lake Superior — that will allow you to take that much-deserved break. Whether you’re seeking a temporary home base for working remotely, taking the whole family on a weeklong winter vacation or simply searching for a way to recharge for a couple days, you’ll find many unique cabins available to rent within our state.

Discover 27 destinations below!

Adventures in an A-frame

A couple renovated and revamped a Lake Geneva home, turning it into a rentable retreat. After a complete renovation — the DeSalvos updated the bathroom and kitchen, improved the large balcony, established a perennial garden with two river birch trees, added a front deck and painted the home a rich navy blue color — the home has become a cozy, north woods-inspired space that maintains the original 1966 structure. Read more here.

As Big as a Barn

On the northern edge of Wisconsin, close to Duluth, Minnesota, lies the Lake Superior Barn, a remote, rustic structure in the town of Maple, a five-hour trek from Madison. The massive barn — which has six bedrooms and sleeps 20 — rests on 320 acres of forests and beaches, surrounded by the Brule River State Forest and right on the south shore of Lake Superior. Read more here.

Let Your Mind Drift in the Driftless

A trip to Wisconsin’s Driftless Area should definitely include time outdoors to appreciate the region’s distinctive terrain. And the Mill Creek Cabins offer an idyllic, remote experience in the hills between Richland Center and Viroqua to allow guests to escape into nature. Read more here.

Sylvan Cabin

Happy Campers

Along Star Lake is a large, vintage-inspired cabin that feels like a summer camp — even in the winter. Take a walk down memory lane at Camp Edna, a lakeside cottage in Saint Germain, Wisconsin. Hiking, biking, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing — you name it, this place has great spots for it all. Read more here.

All Aboard

From the outside, this Ferryville home looks like an old train caboose, but the interior is that of a cozy log cabin. John Runte already owned the place next door, but when he saw the Red Rail Caboose on the market, he jumped at the chance to keep its engine running (figuratively speaking). He remodeled what was already an Airbnb and decided to continue renting it out to guests. Read more here.

Off The Grid

In the middle of the wilderness is a tiny cabin that became Airbnb’s most wishlisted house in Wisconsin. The inn’s large windows help you immerse yourself in nature without dealing with the hassles of camping. Read more here.

Distinctive Destinations

Stay a couple of nights at one of these unique locales, including a Frank Lloyd Wright home, a Bayfield treehouse and a campground with lots of history in Elkhorn. Read about all four locations here.

Camp Wandawega

A-Plus A-frames

The triangular structure of the A-frame cabin has a long history, but it wasn’t until after World War II that it became a popular style in the U.S. Now the homes are favorites for those looking for a charming cabin feel. There’s even a section on Airbnb to help travelers find the aesthetically pleasing A-frame of their dreams. Read about nine A-frames here.

Rest and Rejuvenate

If vacationing at a remote cabin isn’t for you, opt to stay at a place with multiple units, a rustic hotel or a big enough spot to bring the whole crew. Read about the eight destinations here.