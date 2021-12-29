Elwood Carl Anderson

by Obituaries

Elwood “Woody” Anderson age 91, of Baraboo, started his journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Elwood was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on August 8, 1930 to his parents Hilda and Arthur Anderson. Elwood grew up in Sheboygan, where some his favorite memories were of the farm the family share cropped on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Elwood graduated from Sheboygan Central High School where he met the love of his life, Phyllis May Schroeder and they married in 1950. Service in the army during the Korean War interrupted their time for a couple of years but in 1953 their first child, Cindy arrived, followed by Joe and Michelle. Elwood received an apprentice certificate in electrical engineering. He moved his family to Verona, WI and went on to open his own business, Anderson and Associates Inc. The business included daughter Cindy, son Joe and daughter-in-law Ann.

After retirement, Woody and Phyllis built a home in the Briggsville area where they were both active in church and Waterkeepers. Eventually, Phyllis and Woody built a home outside of Baraboo where they were nearer to family. Woody loved people and learning. He had a special spot in his heart for kids. Education was important to him, so much so that he was developing a groundbreaking school, called Tomorrow’s World Inc.

Woody is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Ann Anderson of Knoxville Tennessee, daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Lee Bushweiler of North Freedom, WI; granddaughter Katie (Andy) and great-grandson, Will Nelson of Knoxville, Tennessee, granddaughter, Kayla Bushweiler of Boston, Mass., 6 nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Arthur, his brother, Bill; sister, Caroline Voll and his daughter, Cindy Leary.

A celebration of his life will occur Friday, December 31, 2021 at Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Visitation is at 12:30 p.m. with the service starting at 2:00 p.m. The family invites you to stay for a luncheon after the service to share a time of fellowship in honor of Woody.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.