Elvira Elaine Moon

Elvira Elaine Moon age 90 went to live with her Lord and Savior on January 22, 2021 at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on September 14, 1930 in Hillpoint, WI to Edmund and Lydia (Lucht) Brandt. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillpoint.

She married Arnold Muchow and was blessed with a daughter, Debra Lynn. The marriage ended in divorce.

Elvira later married Earl Dyer Moon in West Allis, WI and was blessed with two children Melinda D and Earl Leslie and two step children Murray E and Marsha M.

Elvira liked sewing, making quilts, crocheting, reading, also making and sending cards to everyone she felt needed one. She worked as a sales clerk, bakery and deli clerk but enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren the most. Earl and Elvira lived in the Milwaukee area for 19 years before moving to Wisconsin Rapids in 1977. She moved to Richland Center to live with Melinda and her husband Steven in 2016.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, daughter and son-in-law Debra and Thomas Viljevac Sr., her parents Edmund and Lydia Brandt, mother and father in-law Charles and Ida (Dyer) Moon, sisters Estrella Hamburg and Elda Riedel, brothers-in-law LeRoy Riedel Sr., Pearl Moon, Theron Moon and Harold Moon, sisters-in-law Theda Ryan, Thelma Sigrist and Camilla Moon.

Survivors include children: Earl Leslie and wife Kim of Wisconsin Rapids, Melinda D and husband Steven Jones, Marsha Machotka and Murray and wife Carol Moon all of Richland Center.

Grandchildren: Lori Moon (Michael Standish), Chad Moon (Jennifer Britt), Scott (Lisa) Machotka, Amanda Bartlett, Thomas Viljevac Jr., Arnold Viljevac, Wendie Montkahaus, Sarah Miller, David (Kendra) Moon, Crystal Moon (Nicholas Haas), Nicholas (Amber) Moon, Debra Moon, and Michael Moon.

Great Grandchildren: Nathan Gruber, Cordell Gruber, Alec Machotka, Taylor (Kristina) Sanderfoot, Ivy Montkahaus, Gwenneviere Montkahaus, Joseph Montkahaus Jr., Regan Olander, Adyson Miller, Faith Fueher, Lilly Moon, and Wyatt Moon-Haas.

Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private service will be held for immediate family with burial to be held in the Greenwood Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

