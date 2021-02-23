Elver Park trails open to Birkie skiers

MADISON, Wis. — A virtual version of the State’s largest nordic ski race is happening this week and Elver Park is open for skiers to participate.

The American Birkebeiner happens annually in Cable, Wisconsin. This year to safely accommodate the average 40,000 participants and spectators, the organizers are offering a virtual version, where skiers can self report their times from all over the country.

Elver Park is one of the national virtual venue partners to the Birkie. Organizers measured out a route that would match the 46 kilometer trail length in Cable.

One of those organizers, Yuriy Gusev, said , “Once they finish the event they will submit it to the Birkie, and the Birkie will use that time and distance as the official virtual Birkie.”

On Thursday and Friday the Madison Nordic Ski Club will have markers and decorations along the course and a time keeper for those wishing to submit their official time. They are asking for participants to sign up in advance to monitor the amount of people on trail at once.

According to the Birkie website, virtual times began being accepted Sunday and can be submitted until next Sunday.

Elver Park is open to the public all week, and Birkie times can be self recorded outside of the event on Thursday and Friday.

