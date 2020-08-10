Elton Lee Seffrood

Elton Lee Seffrood, age 74 of Monroe, peacefully went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020 with his loving wife by his side and the support of hospice.

Elton was born on February 5, 1946 in Monroe, the son of Earl and Alice (Clark) Seffrood. He was united in marriage to Patricia Sigafus on December 12, 1965 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Warren, IL. Elton farmed in Northern WI until moving back to Southern WI in 1987. He worked for area farms, drove semi, and retired from the Local 139 Operators Union. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to auctions, and hunting. Most of all Elton loved spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for his Grandma Francis, and his special dog, Molly, who never left his side.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pat Seffrood of Monroe; four children, Dawn Stietz of Monroe, Tony (Barb) Seffrood of Browntown, Dee Dee Seffrood of Monroe, and Terry Seffrood (Melanie Carius) of Argyle; six grandchildren, Chelsea Stietz, Ryan (Caitlin) Stietz, Corbyn and Connor Carius, Charlotte Faye and Camren Elton Lee Seffrood; six siblings, Wesley (Rose), Mert (Calvin) Melland, Emil (Shirley), Ivan (Dorothy), Ed (Shirley), and Gary (Linda). He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Carol Seffrood, Leila (Jim) Dietmeier, Sharon Sigafus; and a brother-in-law, Bill Heitz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, LeRoy; brother-in-law, Herbie Sigafus; and a sister-in-law, Judy Heitz.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at The Potter’s House, W6540 Smock Valley Road, Monroe, with Pastor Chris Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in West Wiota Cemetery, Lafayette County.

Visitation will be at The Potter’s House on Friday, August 14, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Elton’s name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

Elton’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to The Monroe Clinic Hospice, Pleasant View Nursing Home, and Monroe Clinic Hospital for their wonderful care.