COTTAGE GROVE – Elsa Faye Quam, age 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born Feb. 5, 1947, to Arnold and Francis (Moyer) Wieser in Monroe.

Growing up in New Glarus, Elsa took great pride in her Swiss heritage and helping at her father’s family business, The Swiss Miss Textile Mart. Elsa attended New Glarus High School and graduated with honors in 1965. After high school she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completing her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. On July 11, 1970, Elsa married Byron Quam and the couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to her passing. Together they raised four loving sons, Alex, Tim, Adam, and Tyler, who were all by her side in her final days. Professionally, Elsa worked for the University Hospital and Clinics in Madison holding various positions throughout her 40-year career in the Medical Technology and Laboratory Departments. She took great pride in being named Hospital Employee of the Month in May of 1991. Her dedication to her craft and her tireless work ethic were a true inspiration to her colleagues for decades until her retirement in 2011.

After retiring, Elsa and Byron shared their enjoyment for playing cards together, especially euchre, often spending their days playing at the Middleton and Waunakee Senior Centers. Elsa also looked forward each week to their Sunday night dinners, followed by card games and many laughs, with her very best friends, Ken and Vicki Bavery. Elsa was known as an avid walker throughout Cottage Grove, often walking 3-4 miles each day even throughout her illness.

Elsa was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Byron; her aforementioned sons, Alex, Tim (Jenny), Adam, and Tyler (Ashley); and her 12 grandchildren and step grandchildren whom she cherished with all her heart. She is further survived by her brothers, Arnold (Rosalie) Wieser and Robert Wieser; her sisters, Zenda (Larry) Klassy and Mary Remsbottom; as well as her brother-in-law, Doug Lueck; and sister-in-law, Sharon (Shri) Satwalekar.

An intimate remembrance and celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cottage Grove Youth Baseball, The Dane County Library System and Bethany Evangelical Free Church.

The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital as well as Agrace HospiceCare for making her final days as peaceful and comfortable as possible. Elsa will forever be remembered for her dedication and generosity to her family and friends.

