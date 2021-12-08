Elroy L. Croissant

Elroy L. Croissant, age 92, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on May 10, 1929, in Stoughton, the son of Leonard and Elizabeth (Atkinson) Croissant.

He married Marcella Crase on Nov. 5, 1949. Elroy worked for Red Dot Foods- Frito Lay for over 25 years, then the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant for 20 years until his retirement in 1994. Following retirement, Elroy enjoyed bird watching and going for walks where he often visited with neighbors. He was an avid Packers fan and a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

Elroy is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marcella Croissant; son, Richard; five daughters, Terra (Neal) Jensen, Rita (Timothy) Hughes, Lora (Michael) Affholder, Linda (Roger) Reinert, and Brenda “Bernadette” Croissant; and daughter-in-law, Marleen Croissant.

Elroy adored his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas L. Croissant Sr.; and two daughters, Jeanne Croissant and Janet Linsley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s thru either of these websites, act.alz.org/donate or wearehfc.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

