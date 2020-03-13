Elmer N. Kammes

Elmer N. Kammes, age 94 of Darlington, WI passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.

He was born January 12, 1926 in Aurora, IL the son of Nicholas and Carrie (Modaff) Kammes. Elmer grew up in Aurora, IL where he attended Annuciation Catholic School. He was united in marriage to Rita (Dieter) Kammes on May 10, 1947 at Annuciation in Aurora, IL. Elmer and Rita farmed in rural Darlington for 59 years until selling their farm in 2004.

Elmer is survived by his children: Jerome (Cheri) Kammes, Larry (Carol) Kammes, Ken (Carol) Kammes, Rose Klein, Dean Kammes, Mary (Karl) Geissbuhler, and Jim (Sandy) Kammes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister: Loretta White.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rita; and a son-in-law: Don Klein.

Elmer was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church a branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. He enjoyed square dancing with Rita – together they were members of the square-dancing club Pistols & Petticoats. He also enjoyed watching baseball, and playing euchre. Elmer was extremely proud to be a dairy farmer and instilled the trait of hard work into all of his children.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Truman, WI with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Truman Catholic Cemetery.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

Due to services being private, Elmer’s family asks that you pray the rosary in Elmer’s and his wife Rita’s names.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Elmer’s name.