Elmer G. Redford

by Obituaries

Dr. Elmer G. Redford, 89, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home.

Elmer was born on March 26, 1932 in Albion, WI son of the late James and Camila (Andersen) Redford. He graduated from Leavenworth Senior High in 1950. Elmer was drafted into the U.S. Army on November 17, 1952 and spent time in Ft. Still and Korea and was discharged from Ft. Sheridan on November 8, 1954. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1879 in Fort Atkinson.

Elmer took up residence in Cambridge, WI and married Marjorie A. Simdon on April 13, 1957. They were blessed with four children, Christopher Redford, Deborah (Roger) Badwal, Rebecca (Donald) Mallow, and Steven (Susan) Redford; grandchildren, Joseph Redford, Samuel Redford, Kaitlyn Redford, Thomas Redford, Andrew Badwal, Mark Badwal, Ethan Mallow, and Benjamin Mallow. In June 1966 the family moved to Fort Atkinson.

Elmer received his B.S. Degree from Whitewater in 1959 and attended Vanderbilt University and Oak Ridge Laboratories on an AEC Fellowship. He received his M.S. from UWM and his Ph.D. in 1979 from Brookings Institute in Washington D.C. via Union Grad. School.

Elmer started teaching school in West Allis, WI in 1960 and became part of the physics department at UW-Whitewater in 1966, teaching physics and math. He became director of Developmental Studies and retired in 1993.

Elmer is also survived by his brother, Fredrick and sister, Charlene. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Deborah Badwal; brothers, James, Harold, Melvin and Donald and sister, Lillian.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.