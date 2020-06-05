Ellen Virnoche

MADISON – Ellen Virnoche, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Armagh, N. Ireland on Nov. 28, 1930, the loving daughter of Mary (Toner) Kelly. Ellen married the love of her life, Richard Virnoche, on Aug. 21, 1954, and they celebrated 65 wonderful years together.

Ellen grew up in Ireland, and while she lived most of her life away from her home, she never lost her Irish identity. She loved to garden and read, and she was a wonderful knitter. She was a deeply faith-filled woman and a very loving grandmother. Ellen was fiercely loyal, intelligent, and had a deep sense of justice. She was kind, happy and loving. Never one for the spotlight, she loved the peace that came from working in her beautiful flower gardens.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Antonette (John) Nixon; her two sons, Tim (Karen) Virnoche and Tom (Holly) Virnoche; her loving grandchildren; and many family members in Ireland.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terry; grandson, Colin; two brothers; a sister; and her mother.

Private family services will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Monsignor Ken Fiedler presiding. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials may be gifted in Ellen’s name to the Catholic MultiCultural Center in Madison.

